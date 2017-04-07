Former Republic Bank clerk on fraud charge

A FORMER Republic Bank Clerk was on Friday released on $150,000 bail by City Magistrate Leron Daly on a fraudulent conversion charge.

Stacy Moffett, 28, of Shell Road, Kitty Georgetown is now employed at Johnny Rockets; she denied that during the month of July 2017, at Georgetown, while being employed as a clerk at Republic Bank she was entrusted with $150,000 from Ivan Massilo, but converted the money to her own use and benefit.

The money was slated to be transferred to the Scotiabank account of the University of Southern Caribbean in Trinidad. Police Prosecutor, Bharrat Mangru made no objection to bail but requested that it be granted in a substantial amount to ensure the woman return for trial.

The Magistrate released Moffett on $150,000 bail and adjourned the matter to April 28, 2017.