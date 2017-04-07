Buzzing this weekend

EASTER is just around the bend, and in Guyana, it’s all about coming together! So, as the festivities start to roll out from this weekend, a lot of the events are highly family-oriented, with a specific focus on activities for the children!

But that’s not to say there’s nothing for the adults. Cricket lovers! The Pakistan and West Indies are finally here, after waiting for them for oh so long!

Well, when you’re done with the matches and are ready to chat up a storm about that game, the Palm Court just might be the place to be with all their cricket-themed parties and beer specials.

And you can relax on the admission, cause it’s free entry all weekend long!

TODAY

**This week, the Tower Suites Poolside Afterwork Lime is taking your taste buds on a vacation to Trinidad!

Relax after a long week at work and taste some of Trinidad’s signature cuisines at just $2,000 a serving, buffet style!

So it’s Eat, Drink and Lime this Friday, ‘TRINI’ STYLE!

**Cricket is in the air, and over at the Palm Court, they’re setting a sports mood with “First Innings Cricket After Party”.

It’s going to be Stag Beer Special from 17:00hrs, as DJ Ryan and Selector Carl provide the music mix!

Admission: Everyone FREE ALL NIGHT!

TOMORROW

**It’s “Seductive Saturday” at the Palm Court, and they’re celebrating it with Heineken Bucket Specials, starting from 20:00hrs!

Selector Carl is back at the turntable, and he’s joined by DJ Small!

Admission: Everyone FREE ALL NIGHT!

**Kick off the Easter Holiday with some FUN at the Massy Stores Easter Fun Day!

Loads of activities in the offing, including onsite DJing, Kite and Basket Desigining Competition, Bonnet Competition, a Kids Easter Parade, and oh so much more.

Also win amazing Easter Prizes, Hampers and Massy Tokens! The fun begins at 10:00hrs, and the judging starts at 14:00hrs.

Location: Massy stores at Providence.

**Afternoon Delight Tea & Easter Fashion Event is on at the recently opened New Thriving Chinese Restaurant branch at Providence.

It’s time to enjoy sugar, spice, and style with a touch of sax. Part of the proceeds will go towards assisting women’s projects. There will also be a special prize for the person with the most creative hat!

**The “One Awesome Worship Experience” hits the West Side this weekend. The entourage, led by the psalmist Samuel Medas, has been touring the country. They’ve been to Berbice, Linden and now it’s the West Side’s turn as they touch down at the Leonora Technical Institute Auditorium.

It’s time for an evening of exciting and colourful praise and worship in the arts, featuring all of your artistes from The Reveal Album, namely:

Christina Richardson, Yonnick Adolph, Yadah, Melissa Vandeyar, Disi, Anesa Slater, Carl Damon, and a few other Guest Ministers like Pas. Sean Sobers.

Dont miss it! Tickets: $500.

SUNDAY

**The Bunny Fun continues at the Promenade Gardens as Everything Makes Craft brings you a “Bunny Fun Day”.

It’s going to be fun-filled day of family- oriented activities for all ages! There’s going to be the hat and basket-making station, an Easter Egg hunt, egg relay games, sock hop races and bunnies galore!

Children under 5 are FREE! Adults pay $500, and older children $1,500.

And with every purchase of a child’s ticket, that child is entitled to arts & craft supplies, promotional give-aways and a photo op with Miss. Rabbit!

**If you’re up in Berbice then you can check out the Gymkhana and Family Fun Day at the Port Mourant Race Track from 12 noon. Enjoy Horse cart races, running donkey race, motorcycle racing, buns eating, beer drinking and free rides for the kids! Lives performances from Bunty Singh and others!

**The Juvenile Department of The National Library will be hosting its 4th Annual Easter Parade and Fun Day, which starts off at 09:30 a.m! The Parade runs from the National Library East into Church Street, North into Carmichael Street, West into Lamaha Steet, South into Main Street and ending right back at the National Library’s Compound! Refreshments and games will be featured!

**The cricket craze continues at Palm Court with “HOWZDAT Cricket After Party”! And this time it’s the Corona Beer Bucket Specials! The specials begin from 5:00pm! DJ Ryan & DJ Anisah will be on deck! Admission: Everyone FREE ALL NIGHT!