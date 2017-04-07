Berbician remanded on ‘ganja’ charge

An Islington, East Berbice, Corentyne resident was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Friday after he was nabbed with over seven pounds of cannabis at his home.

Andrew Lindie, a 46-year-old grass cutter, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on April 6, 2017 at his Islington home, he had three kilograms 322 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The unrepresented man told the court that on the day in question, he along with some of his brothers were in the yard when the police arrived and demanded that everybody lay down on the ground.

Lindie further explained that after no drugs were found in his yard, the ranks searched his house and that too came up empty; however they searched an empty lot next door and reportedly found the drug in a bag.

“They come out from the empty yard with a bag and I didn’t know what was inside it,” he told the court.

Police Prosecutor, Alwyn Moore explained that on the day in question when police arrived at the house, one of the ranks observed when the accused threw a bag inside the empty lot. The bag was retrieved by the said officer and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be cannabis, was discovered inside. The drugs were reportedly wrapped into several small parcels.

Prosecutor Moore objected to Lindie being granted his pre-trial liberty since no special reason was raised by the accused for bail to be granted. As such, he was remanded until April 26, 2017 and the case was transferred to the matter New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.