AOne Events presents… Miss Kids Fest 592

ON April 16, event planners, AOne Events will host the Kids Fest 592 pageant where eight gorgeous little girls will participate in an exercise geared at building their confidence, and preparing them for the world ahead.

It’s not as serious as it sounds. In fact, co-coordinator of the show, Ms. Malika Rupan explained that the pageant has in store many fun aspects for the girls.

Speaking to The Buzz, she said that the idea is really the brainchild of her sister, Natalya Thomas, who is the proprietor of AOne Events.

“We wanted to do a Tiaras and Toddlers concept, but Natalya is so into fashion and modeling, that she wanted little girls to find themselves at a very young age. And we decided to host the pageant,” she said.

But it won’t just be a pageant. In fact, the young girls will be exposed to training sessions in public speaking and other skills, which are being conducted by trained professionals.

“We wanted them to start at an early age, so that, as they grow older, they can be more confident in themselves and be purpose- driven,” Malika said.

“Introducing them to pageantry can give them exposure, and help them to be bold. While some girls are brave, there are other girls who aren’t; so we hope that when they see little girls doing this kind of thing, it will inspire them,” she added.

This is the first pageant that will be hosted, and the pair intends to make it an annual occurrence.

This pageant has eight contestants who will compete in two categories: The talent segment and a Disney Princess Gown segment. In the spirit of Easter, the girls will also get to showcase a costume of their choice on stage.

Most importantly, however, Malika said that though there will ultimately be one winner, every contestant will be given prizes. “We want everyone to feel like a winner, so they will all receive prizes and other goodies,” she said.

The overall winner will, however, receive a crown, hampers, as well as one year sponsorship for lessons at the Pure Masters Academy, sponsorship for swimming and dancing classes and several other prizes.

The coordinaters are also hosting a Miss Photogenic contest for the contestants on their Facebook Page, AOne Events. Voting for this contest ends April 10.