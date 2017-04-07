3 years jail, $4.7M fine for GPL employee busted with cannabis

AN EMPLOYEE of the Guyana Power & Light (GPL) was sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined $4.7M for the offence of trafficking narcotics.

City Magistrate Leron Daly imposed the sentence on 34-year-old Quincy Bowery of Berbice, after he pleaded guilty to having in his possession three kilograms of 143 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. The incident took place on April 5, 2017 at the Square of the Revolution, Georgetown.

The father of four broke down in tears as he stood in the prisoner’s dock and explained to the court that he resorted to the crime because he experienced financial difficulties. However Magistrate Daly told the man that he is a sensible grown man and has to be punished for his actions.

Bowery begged the Magistrate for leniency as he explained that he is the sole bread winner for his family. Meanwhile, Police Prosecutor Bharat Mangru told the court that police acted on information and went to Square of the Revolution where they contacted Bowery, who was in a car. A search was done on the car during which the illicit substance was found in a haversack Bowery was carrying.

The Prosecutor noted that the defendant wrote his own caution statement confessing to the crime. The Magistrate took into consideration Bowery’s guilty plea and imposed the minimal sentence of three years and the $4.7M fine, which is said to be three times the street value of the drugs.