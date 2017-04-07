12 months jail for teen who escaped police custody

SOPHIA resident, Micka Nurse was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment on Friday for escaping from police custody and was also charged with wounding before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s court.

Nurse, 19, admitted that on April 6, 2017 at the Prasad Nagar Police Outpost, Georgetown, while being in lawful custody pending the investigation of a report of unlawful wounding, he escaped from police custody.

The unrepresented teen explained to the court he ran away from the police outpost because he was afraid of being in the lockups. He was also charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Travis Pereira on April 5, 2017 at North Sophia, to which he pleaded not guilty.

According to Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh, on April 6, 2017, the accused was placed on the prisoner’s bench after which he ran out of the police outpost; police gave chase and he was subsequently caught.

Prosecutor Singh explained that Nurse is known to the police since there are several complaints lodged against him. He is slated to re-appear in court on April 19 for the wounding charge.