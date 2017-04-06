Whim gets streetlights

THE community of Whim, Corentyne, Berbice, has finally received street lights- decades after its establishment.

During a recent visit to his home village, Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo decided that something must be done about the absence of street lights in the village. The Prime Minister’s Region Six Representative, Gobin Harbhajan said the Prime Minister subsequently collaborated with the relevant authorities and “street lights are finally being installed in the community.”

“It was very dark and residents complained of the discomfort this caused them. The Prime Minister, with his initiative, collaborated with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and currently we’re installing about 14 street lights in various parts in the community,” Harbajan said.

Harbhajan explained that other works are being carried out to upgrade the long neglected community. He said that the Prime Minister also collaborated with the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to clean and clear some drains, which were clogged in the community.

Several roads in the community were also filled with crusher run and similar works will be carried out in other nearby communities. Harvey Ardeen of the Whim Kali Temple is grateful for the newly installed street lights. He said prior to the installation of the lights, residents were afraid to travel at nights or even visit the temple.

“We have suffered tremendously with darkness in this community. This temple serves the people of the Bloomfield, Whim and the people are very eager to come out now for night session. Previously I have suffered tremendously from attacks and vandalism here at nights. I say thanks to the government for their kind assistance in putting in these lights,” Ardeen said.

A total of 77 highway lights will be installed on the No. 19 Public Road between No. 50 to 55 Villages, Corentyne. This is the first time that some of these communities will be getting street lights. Budget 2017 provides $607.1M for the continuation of road safety measures, including the installation of streetlights in several communities.

In an invited comment Prime Minister Nagamootoo, who is from Whim Village, said he personally telephoned newly appointed Region Six Regional Executive Officer, Kim Stephens, to thank her for her intervention and work to ensure that the project was realised. Prime Minister Nagamootoo said he is pleased with this initiative which will have a number of important benefits for the community, particularly improved security and was impressed with Ms Stephens’ commitment to ensuring that the initiative was successful.