TSU rank on fraud charges

A POLICE Constable was granted $30,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on two fraud related charges on Thursday.

Constable David Singh, who is attached to the Tactical Services Unit (TUS), pleaded not guilty to the first charge which alleged that on January 26, 2017, at Penny Lane, South Ruimveldt Garden, Georgetown with intent to defraud, he pretended he would pay $6,000 per day to hire a motor car PPP 9900 for 40 days, from Troy Jacobs, knowing same to be false.

He further denied that between February 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016, at Eccles New Scheme, East Bank Demerara, having received $400,000 on the account of Latchman Mohabir from Rajindra Harrychan, he fraudulently converted the said money to his own use and benefit.

Attorney, Patrice Henry, requested that Singh, who resides at Eccles New Housing Scheme, be placed on self-bail since he reimbursed both complainants. Police Prosecutor, Inspector Alwyn Moore did not opposed bail for Singh and noted that he is still on active duty in the Guyana Police Force.

The Chief Magistrate granted Singh $15,000 bail on each charge and transferred the matter to Magistrate Leron Daly for April 21, 2017.