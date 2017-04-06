Pork-Knocker remanded on illegal ammo, cocaine charges

A PORK-KNOCKER was remanded to prison on Thursday by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan for the illegal possession of ammunition and narcotics trafficking.

Terrence Curry, 39, of Rosemary Lane, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown was unrepresented and pleaded not guilty to both charges. Particulars of the first charge alleged that on April 4, 2017 at his Rosemary Lane home, Curry had in his possession .32 ammunition without being the holder of a firearm license at the time.

It is further alleged that on the same day at the said location, Curry had 173 grams of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking. Police Prosecutor, Alwyn Moore explained to the court that the ballistic report on the ammo and the analysis report on the cocaine are still outstanding.

Bail was denied and the accused will re-appear in court on April 26, 2017 before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.