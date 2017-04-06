Local NGO joins in celebrating int’l day of sport

A local group is aiming to make its mark in the sport field by giving back to various disciplines, as the world celebrates United Nations Day of Sport for Development and Peace (UNDSDP) today.

Every year on April 6, the day, according to the United Nations Office on Sport for Development and Peace (UNOSDP), targets children and their role in sport and promoting peace and development.

Royston Alkins, a former youth cricketer whose brainchild is an organization called The Xercise, will be using the day to promote sport among young children in three different schools, namely Queens College, St Stanislaus College and Stella Maris Primary.

Alkins, who spoke to Chronicle Sport, contended that the plan is to give back to the system that once benefited him and added that, “not many past players give back to the system, and that’s what ‘The Xercise’ is about.”

The plan of the body is to get prominent athletes both past and present, in the form of Former West Indies Captain Ramnaresh Sarwan and multiple time Caribbean Squash Champion Nicolette Fernandes, to do presentations at the aforementioned schools. Popular Radio Announcer Nuriyyih Gerrard is also on board with the initiative.

Following the morning session with the schools, there will be a brief ceremony at the Demerara Cricket Club Ground where the body will honour several persons for their contribution to sport development locally.

They are Hilbert Foster (Cricket), Stanely Ming (Motor Racing), Gordon Brathwaithe (football), Lavern Frazer (Netball) and Paula Sampson (Volleyball). Following that, there will be a T20 match featuring a Guyana Cricket Board XI taking on a Georgetown XI.

According to the UN, in establishing the Day, the General Assembly “invites States, the United Nations system and, in particular, the United Nations Office on Sport for Development and Peace, relevant international organizations, and international, regional and national sport organisations, civil society including, non-governmental organizations and the private sector, and all other relevant stakeholders to cooperate, observe and raise awareness of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.”

Meanwhile, Wilfried Lemke, the Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Sport for Development and Peace said, “Sport has the capacity to empower individuals and bring one’s moral values to the forefront; it can play a strategic role in transferring life skills and communicating useful, encouraging messages on important issues, thus driving social change. This new commemoration on the international calendar will further promote the value of sport as a catalyst for development and peace.”

The local arm of the initiative is sponsored by DDL, NSC, News source, Guyana cricket board, IntellectStorm, One Young World, Caribbean youth peace ambassadors network, UNICEF and UNDP.