Fmr murder accused on bail for wounding

FORMER murder accused, Terrence Taijpaul Narine, appeared Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, charged with felonious wounding.

The 47-year-old of Newtown, Kitty Georgetown denied that on January 1, 2017, at Stabroek Market, he unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on Sigbert Fraser.

Police Prosecutor, Alwyn Moore told the court that Narine used an iron rod to beat Fraser, which resulted in lacerations about his body and a fractured arm. The Prosecutor did not object to bail but requested that the defendant be placed on a substantive amount.

According to the Prosecutor, Narine was released from prison in 2013 after serving 30 years imprisonment. However, the unrepresented accused told the court that he was sentenced to death in the High Court but won the appeal after which he was released.

The Chief Magistrate released Narine on $15,000 bail and ordered that he reports to the Brickdam police station daily. Narine will return to court on April 19, 2017 when the matter will be called before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.