A Farmer is in police custody after an unlicensed firearm was found at his Letter Kenny Village, East Berbice Corentyne home on Wednesday.

Guyana Chronicle confirmed that ranks found an unlicensed .32 pistol with five matching rounds in the house. According to a police source, they received a tip that the farmer was in possession of an illegal weapon and a search was subsequently conducted.

The man was arrested and is currently assisting with investigations. Charges are expected to be laid soon.