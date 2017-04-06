Chronicle springs minister into action

Thanks to a photo published in Guyana Chronicle’s Sunday PepperPot, the students and teachers of Dora Primary School, located up the Demerara River are now the beneficiary of a spanking new landing accompanied by a shed.

In its September 25, 2016 edition, Guyana Chronicle had explained that the students there had little choice than to use a “rickety ramp” in an effort to get to school on a daily basis.

In the past, they had the option of walking to school, but the track was blocked off by large sand-mining operations in the area. Hence, their only option is to use a boat.

Inspired by the photo, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson swiftly moved into action. He told Guyana Chronicle on Thursday that shortly after the picture was published, he met with the Ministry’s Sea Defense Department and the teachers of the school.

It was not long before a contract was signed for the landing to be built. It is accompanied by a shed overlooking the Demerara River and a walkway leading to the school. According to the minister, additional works are being done in the area.

Upon learning of this development, Neil Marks, Guyana Chronicle’s former Sunday Editor, who was very instrumental in exposing the plight faced by the students at Dora, expressed his satisfaction.

On his Facebook page he wrote: “A year ago I decided to carry a photo on the front page of the Sunday edition to highlight the plight the children of Dora face in getting to and from school. The teacher was actually afraid that she would be reprimanded if I carried the photo. Photographer Samuel Troy Maughn actually fell, with camera and all, just after we took the photo. What is more, we almost turned back from going to Dora because we… couldn’t find the place. We are all pleased at the result. This really warms my heart. Thanks Minister David Patterson. This shows that there are those who hold public offices who are not afraid of the problems in society being highlighted and that they are also willing to do something to fix things.”