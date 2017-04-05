The Guyana Chronicle wishes to apologise to Ms Althea Brown for materials extracted from her food blog (metemgee.com) and used in an article of our newspaper in the “Pepperpot” section titled “US–based Guyanese launches online food magazine”; as though these were words spoken by Ms. Dionne Jones.

From our internal investigation, we are satisfied that our reporter had plagiarised the work of Ms Brown and this we deplore. We now issue this unqualified apology to Ms Brown and Ms Jones and sincerely regret any disquiet this incident may have caused.