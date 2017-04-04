Region Two completes current, capital expenditures in 2016

Dear Editor

REGION Two has benefited from the Administration’s ability to prudently manage its budgetary allocation after achieving 99% and 100% completion under its capital and current expenditures respectively in 2016. The region was allocated the sum of 3,432,836,000 with 2,958,836,000 spent under current and 474,000.000 under capital expenditure.

Several projects of critical importance were completed, including the construction of bridges at Baghag Dam, Richmond, Good Hope, as well as in Marlborough and Mabel Sandy in the Pomeroon River since these areas were prone to flooding and were affecting the strategic movement of residents from one section to another.

Additionally, a major allocation was spent on the education sector, which saw construction of the Aurora Primary School at a cost of 86 million, Akawini Nursery 14 million and Bethany Primary 10 million dollars. The Wakapoa dormitory and the teachers’ living quarters in the Pomeroon River were also rehabilitated at a cost of 10 million and 9 million dollars respectively.

Several other schools were also rehabilitated, including Anna Regina Secondary, Cotton Field Secondary, Flora and Better Success Nursery, as well as Ulele and Yarashrima Primary Schools. The Administration continues to work closely with the Department of Education in an effort towards ensuring that there remains a conducive environment for learning through infrastructural development, as well as providing adequate living conditions for teachers through the building of teachers’ quarters, especially in the Pomeroon districts.

Given the geographical lay-out of the region, there is constant need for the rehabilitation of several streets and roads, despite the excellent condition of the main road. In this regard, streets in Dartmouth, Adventure, Anna Regina and the road in Henrietta were completed. The upgrading of the station street in Anna Regina was done at a cost of 7 million, which will serve to ease the congestion of traffic, especially for vehicles traversing between the main road and the interior leading to Mainstay Village, which has tourist beaches, including the Lake Mainstay Resort.

Under the health sector, critical work was done to the Accident and Emergency Unit at the Oscar Joseph District Hospital in Charity, as well as the Maternity Waiting Home at Public Hospital,Suddie. Additionally, a Health Post was built at Onderneeming, which will duly serve the populated housing scheme there, while living quarters were rehabilitated for doctors residing at the Suddie Public Hospital. The region remains heavily reliant on agriculture and therefore the Administration continues to place specific emphasis on drainage and irrigation. Continuing under its capital expenditure, sluices were built at Perth, Hampton Court, Charity, Spring Garden and Lima, while a box culvert was installed at Bounty Hall and an irrigation check at Huist’Dieren.

These infrastructural developments will enhance the growth of rice and other agricultural crops, which will sustain the region’s capability to produce and export on a larger scale. The Administration has also conducted infrastructural development in the realisation of the attractive Independence Park at Ex-Mouth, which will promote both economic and recreational activities, as well as seek to foster greater social cohesion. While these projects were executed, major works were also done under its current expenditure during last year.

It included the general repairs and repainting of the Administrative buildings, which can now be viewed as more accommodating for both staff and the public. Existing sea sluices at Westbury and Dartmouth were rehabilitated, as well as the construction of new sanitary facilities at Anna Regina, Suddie, Huis’t Dieren, Good Hope, Windsor Castle and Dartmouth Health Centres. Several trenches were also desilted, which are regular interventions to combat the threat of flooding, as well as the irresponsible manner in which residents continue to dispose of their receptacles. The Administration remains committed to transforming the region through its drive to further stimulate and sustain the economy through infrastructural and economic development. This will require prudent management of its limited resources, which has been evident under the stewardship of the Regional Executive Officer, Mr Rupert Hopkinson.

The region in 2016 was able to save $147.112.000.000 and which was expended on additional projects at no cost to the national treasury. While in the past similar savings were obtained, the Administration in 2016 alloted 70% of the savings towards the restoration of the Regional State House. This historic building has been completely transformed into a state-of-the-art architecure with beautifully land-scaped surroundings. It is now fittingly established to host Government officials and conferences too. This indeed is a plausible achievement for the Administration, in addition to the continuing beautification of the township which can now boast of being in a state of cleanliness. While there continues to be herculean challenges, the Administration remains committed in the execution of its mandate to the residents of the region and which was proficiently done in 2016.

Regards

Elroy Stephney