Pork-knocker killed during fight

ONE man is in custody as police in “F” Division investigate the death of a pork-knocker, who was killed Monday in Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Region Seven.

Dead is Phillip Cort, 53, of 32 Queen Street, Courtland Village, Corentyne Berbice. His body was discovered Monday night after police received a call about a fight between two men close to Armu Landing in Cuyuni-Mazaruni.

Police responded quickly and managed to apprehend a suspect, who was involved in the confrontation with the porknocker. The suspect is a 35-year-old gold miner from Wismar Hill, Linden. Investigations have so far revealed that about 15:00hrs on Sunday, April 02, 2017, Cort had an altercation with a male suspect, who is also said to be a miner, over some missing raw gold, during which he was allegedly beaten by the suspect and subsequently died.

The body is presently at the Bartica Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem. Police said the body was found with multiple marks of violence.

When contacted, Commander of “F” Division, Ravindradat Budhram, confirmed the death, noting that ‘disorderly murders’ have always been a problem in the hinterland. According to the Commander, miners imbibe heavily and get into drunken brawls over women, among other things, which ultimately lead to death. The Commander related that the leading contributors are alcohol abuse, domestic violence and worksite disputes.