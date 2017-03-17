Suspension of parking meters awaits mayor’s return

DEPUTY Mayor, Sherod Duncan says the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be able to pronounce on government’s recommendation to suspend the parking meters project when Mayor Patricia Chase-Green returns to Guyana on March 25.Duncan explained that although he is equipped with the powers to make certain decisions, nothing can be done about this issue given that he and the Mayor share different views on the controversial project. Asked whether the metered parking system is still in effect, Duncan declined to make a comment, stating that he leaves that decision in the hands of the Mayor and the Smart City Solutions (SCS).

The Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) is in support of government’s call for the suspension of the metered parking project. The Movement continued its protest on Thursday opposite City Hall, chanting, “Listen to the government” and “follow the rules.”

“We will continue to protest until we get justice… the parking meter project must be revoked because Guyana is not ready,” said one of the protestors.

Protests have been ongoing for over a month. At one point, the M&CC had resorted to consultations on the metered parking system with the hope of meeting the demands of the protestors. But the negotiations ended with no “significant” changes made.

During a radio programme on 94.1 Boom FM on Wednesday, Minister Patterson made it clear that there are several legal implications in the metered parking project that could see his ministry taking legal action. According to Patterson, some three to four weeks ago, a team had met with Council officials following a Cabinet subcommittee meeting on the parking meter issue when several proposals were made to the Council. He said that the body had acted on some proposals while others, including a possible suspension of the parking meter project for broader consultations and a contract review, were ignored.

The minister described the situation as an anomaly, saying that the, “concessionaire (Smart City Solutions) nor the City Council had any lengthy discussion with the ministry,” over the use of those roads. Patterson stated however that Water Street is among a number of listed roads that come under the auspices of his ministry. The Minister pointed out too that in fairness to the City Council, they have confirmed to his ministry that instructions have been given to Smart City Solutions to cease all parking meter erections on declared urban roads.

Second payment

Meanwhile, the M&CC announced that it has received its second payment from Smart City Solutions for February 2017. “As was announced by the Council at previous media and other sessions, the earnings from Parking Meter project will be reinvested to construct new roads and upgrade existing ones, design and construct sidewalks, cycle lanes, foot paths, and to introduce a city transport system for children and senior citizens,” the council said in a statement.

According to the M&CC,already its engineers have identified a portion of Charlotte Street to be upgraded using the money obtained from the Parking Meter project. “This particular roadway-Charlotte Street-is one of the city’s busier roads but it is in need of urgent repairs to provide for safety and to ensure the integrity of the public health local communities in that area.”

According to City Council in this year’s budget, it has anticipated, at the very least, over $120M and at the maximum projection nearly $400M from this project. “This revenue accounts for a substantial percentage of monies needed to fix roads, build new bridges and repair existing ones, install street lights and repair existing ones and settle our accounts with Guyana Power and Light, which, at the moment, is at the tune of one billion dollars ($1B).”

In addition, the Council is notifying the public, particularly citizens in Albousytown and Charlestown and those along the East Bank of Demerara,that the construction of the bridge at Barr and Sussex Streets is about 90% complete and it is anticipated to be completed within another two weeks. “The Engineer’s Department is in the process of examining and assessing a number of other bridges spanning the Sussex Street canal providing allowance for residence and others to carry out their daily chores in their local communities and neighbourhoods are involved. The Mayor and City Council remains committed to its mandate to deliver to all Guyanese a city that is green, clean, healthy, and safe,and to transform Georgetown to a modern city that can stand shoulder to shoulder with other great cities of the world.”