No proof of vigilantism in Canal beating-police

THE Guyana Police Force seems to have dismissed allegations of vigilantism regarding the beating of two men in Canal #1 Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD) Sunday night, saying that these claims are unsubstantiated based on statements obtained from members of the public, some of whom were involved in this incident on the day in question.

Dameion Gordon and Vernon Beckles were severely beaten by residents of the community who suspected them to be thieves. The Force in its first statement since the incident, warned media houses “which rush to publicise episodes given to them but which later turned out to be exceedingly erroneous.”

The Force also noted “that connotations of vigilantism were published in certain sections of the media but which are unsubstantiated based on statements obtained from members of the public, some of whom were involved in this incident on the day in question.”

Police said it is not the first time that persons who are suspected of having committed an offence invoke the wrath of members of the public “and while we frown and warn against these behaviours as being unacceptable, the reality is that one cannot necessarily immediately determine what a spontaneous action will be.”

In its statement, police also said investigations have so far revealed that the victims were taken from Georgetown to the home of Ewart Lewis, a member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), who lives at Two Brothers, Canal No. 1 Polder, WBD, by an in-law of Lewis’ reputed wife.

Later, whilst at Lewis’ place, the family and the victims [Gordon and Beckles] decided to venture to Georgetown to seek further entertainment and while doing so, stopped at a shop at Two Brothers, where Lewis, his reputed wife and her in-law went into the shop leaving the two victims on the public road.

Ewart Lewis claimed that while at the shop in Canal, a resident [name given] ran into the shop and shouted that two men were stealing the mirrors from his motor car and shortly after another resident [name given] told him that the men who stole the mirrors were the men he brought in his car. Immediately, several persons in the vicinity swarmed the two men and began questioning them and during this period [Gordon] fled and jumped into the canal and both of them denied stealing the mirrors.

The rear-view mirrors belonging to the vehicle where the two victims were seen standing, were later found by Lewis, under another vehicle which was parked in close proximity of the vehicle of which they were stolen from.

Whilst in the trench, the alleged irate residents threw bricks and other objects at Gordon, while the other was detained by residents. A Rural Constable from the area took initial action and pleaded with Gordon to come out but he refused; by this time the police patrol arrived and Gordon came out of the canal. They were taken into custody and subsequently escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were treated and sent away. Divisional Commander Assistant Commissioner, Leslie James and a team of Officers have since visited the location and obtained statements.

‘WE WHOLE ALIBI CRUMBLE’

Meanwhile, the story of the two men has taken a new turn with Lewis denying that he had taken them to the community to check on a venue for an upcoming show. Gordon told the Guyana Chronicle on Wednesday that on Tuesday night they met Police with Police Commander James, who read the soldier’s statement. According to Gordon, this statement came as a shock.

“The soldier said first time he saw us, he didn’t carry we up… even before (Sunday) this man used to ask we fuh come up there… we ain’t know how we going and check out the place if he ain’t know we. We whole alibi crumble because of his statement,” Gordon said.

He said he is to be blamed, noting that: “Before this incident, me circle was small. I ain’t supposed to go up there… it’s all on me (because) me just alter me plans,” Gordon told the Guyana Chronicle.

Gordon lamented that diverting from his original plans to celebrate the Phagwah Festival in Georgetown and venturing with friends into a strange community landed him and his friend Vernon Beckles in trouble. He said he regretted following friends, after they hopped between entertainment spots in the Capital City and in Canal No. 1.

The story of Gordon and Beckles was that they were in the company of five other friends when they were attacked by a mob which accused them of theft. The duo was stoned, bound with handcuffs and rope and beaten.

ARRESTED IN BATTERED STATE

Gordon said he and his friend were arrested in their battered state and police at La Grange booked them for simple larceny before placing each of them on $5,000 station bail. Recounting the lead up to the tragedy, Gordon said he was home in Robb Street, Georgetown, watching a game of football Sunday and 83 minutes into the game, Beckles came and picked him up.

The plan was that they hang out in Third Street, Alberttown, at another friend’s home. They then travelled to Second Street when a man named Clint, who was also in their company, had a telephone conversation with his brother-in-law, a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldier.

The two made other arrangements and that is when plans changed. In celebratory mode, they went to the soldier’s home, then visited his wife’s family, stopped by another female friend, who also headed out with them. As they approached another hang-out spot, he said the soldier suggested: “leh we tek a wash down” but Clint warned Gordon and Beckles to remain in the vehicle.

THE BEATING

Not long after, Beckles exited the vehicle and headed across the street to urinate when he heard a man shouted, “tall man duck down” and observed the mob moving towards Beckles. The men accused his friend of stealing mirrors from the vehicle but Beckles even raised his T-shirt and allowed the men to carry out a search on his person. The men eventually found the mirrors elsewhere but still began to beat Beckles.

Gordon said he, too, exited the vehicle after realising his friend was in trouble and explained to the mob that the man had only left the vehicle about a minute before to ‘pee’. Instead, another man charged at him and a battle ensued.

“Then I geh rush…we end up scuffling, he push me in the canal.” He said at one point he was lashed to his head with a piece of wood and the soldier man shouted to the mob that “if anything happen to them is y’all,” he related.

He said after receiving the lash he ran but the men still pursued and the fight continued. They dragged him in some sand and members of the Community Policing Group handcuffed him, leaving him to the mercy of the violent men.

He said after Beckles received the first beating, he ran and jumped into a trench for his safety but one of the men threw a ‘lasso’ around his neck and dragged him out of the trench. They used the same rope from which the ‘lasso’ was made and tied Beckles further beating him. Gordon recalled that while he was yet handcuffed, he dragged himself out of the sand and into a yard after the men continued beating him, and was thankful when the police appeared.

The two were handcuffed and taken to La Grange Police Station before being transported to West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were treated and discharged into police custody again.

In a statement Tuesday evening the Ministry of Social Cohesion said it has taken note of the horrendous act of violence committed against Gordon and Beckles.

“The Ministry takes note of the seriousness of those reports and urges that a thorough investigation be conducted into the incident. Additionally, the Ministry reiterates the position stated by President David Granger that while citizens have a right to protect themselves and property, this must take the form of Community Policing Groups. Vigilantism, especially when it results in injury or death, will not be tolerated”.

Even as the Ministry awaits the report following the conclusion of police investigations, government said it is important that all Guyanese remain committed to co-existing in an environment of unity and peace as we strive to deepen social cohesion.

“The Ministry of Social Cohesion calls for calm even as the Guyana Police Force investigates the circumstances surrounding the incident with a view to ensuring that justice is served,” the statement read.