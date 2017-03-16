Decision on suspension of parking meters when Mayor returns

Deputy Mayor, Sherod Duncan has noted that the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be able to pronounce on government’s suggestion to suspend the parking meters project when Mayor Patricia Chase-Green returns to Guyana on March 25.

Duncan explained that although he is equipped with the prowess to make certain decisions, nothing can be done about this issue given that he and the Mayor share different views on the controversial project.

Asked whether the metered parking system is still in effect, Duncan declined to make a comment, stating that he leaves that decision in the hands of the Mayor and the Smart City Solutions (SCS).

The Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) is in support of Government’s call for the suspension of the metered parking project. The Movement continued its protest on Thursday opposite City Hall, chanting, “Listen to the government” and “follow the rules.”