Firefighters were called in to battle a fire at the University of Guyana , Faculty of Health Sciences building Wednesday morning.
The fire was observed at the bottom flat of the building sometime after 10:00hrs and scores of students evacuated the building as thick smoke emanated from the roof of the building .
The Guyana Chronicle will brings provide more information on the situation as it becomes available. Ravin Singh photos
Fire at UG
