Bandit killed in foiled robbery

THE bullet-riddled body of an unidentified man, who was part of a gang of men, who invaded the Guy Gas Inc, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara compound, was found outside the fence on Tuesday morning.

‘A’ Division Commander, Clifton Hicken, told the Guyana Chronicle that about 01:40hrs an armed security guard of the business observed three men armed with knives and cutlasses, jumping over the southern fence and gained entry to the compound.

He was at the time, in his guard hut tower which he accesses via a ladder and when the men spotted him they tried to climb the said ladder to get to him. He however, discharged five cartridges from his company-issued shotgun.

Hicken related that in their bid to escape, the would-be robbers jumped the fence, but one of the three men collapsed after being hit. He subsequently died.

His body was found on Tuesday morning when the police were summoned to the scene. The man is of African descent and his body bore two gunshot wounds. He remained unidentified up to press time.

Hicken told the Guyana Chronicle that the Demerara River is at the rear of the Guy Gas Inc. property and the three men were observed heading in that direction. As such, police had deployed a team of ranks to comb the area via the Demerara River on a boat patrol.