Upper Demerara River virtually unnavigable

— Councillors fear worst if desiltation works do not start soon

REGION 10 councillors fear the worst for the Upper Demerara River, which has become virtually unnavigable due to siltation.

The issue was first brought to the attention of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) in January by the residents of Coomacka Mines, and upon visiting the area, the Regional Chairman and other authorities were able to see first-hand, the large volumes of sand and other debris that have been building up on the river.

During last Thursday’s Statutory meeting, Councillor Dexter Harding, who is a resident of Coomacka, again raised the matter with the Council, stressing that the river may very well be lost if works are not commenced urgently.

“We could lose the Demerara River; we can have it in two parts,” Harding warned, saying that since January, the situation has worsened.

Regional Chairman, Renis Morian expressed his disappointment, saying that even though he invited all the relevant agencies to Coomacka to see for themselves what is happening, nothing has since been done.

“No work has been done; everybody saw the situation and left with an agreement that work has to be done,” Morian told the Guyana Chronicle when asked for a comment.

In January, officials from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure all visited Coomacka, where the source of the erosion was discovered. Morian said he believes that the NDIA should take responsibility for the situation and act urgently upon it.

He said that the President is expected to pay a visit to the communities up the Demerara River soon, and he would like the situation to be addressed before he gets there.

AGE-OLD PROBLEM

When the Guyana Chronicle visited Coomacka in early January, residents had revealed that the situation has been going on for years, but has worsened over the past few weeks with the onset of the rainy season.

The community, which is located some 15 miles from Linden, has a population of approximately 2500 residents, many of whom are Amerindians.

The river in their neck of the woods is not only used for transportation purposes, but for domestic and recreational ones as well, such as washing, fishing, swimming, bathing and sourcing drinking water.

Now, with the large volume of aggregates being eroded into the water, thereby covering almost half of its surface, residents are concerned that their livelihoods may very well be affected if the situation continues to worsen.

What is even more troubling, they say, is the threat the situation can pose to boats and other modes of transportation traversing the river, especially at nights.

AT A DISADVANTAGE

And with the sand almost reaching the centre of the river, they say, those commuters who are not aware of the situation will be at a distinct disadvantage.

With three titled Amerindian communities further up the river, and scores of farmsteads and small living settlements along the way, river traffic can at times be rather busy, with persons journeying to Linden to either market their farm produce, purchase food or other household necessities, or transact other business.

Regional Chairman Morian, who was on site at the time inspecting the situation, told the Guyana Chronicle that because of the encumbrance, there was an accident some months ago when a boat heading to a village further up the river ran into it.

Such was the impact, Morian said, it caused all hands on board the vessel, even the driver who was unaware of the situation, as well as the provisions it was carrying, to go under.

Now residents are afraid that the situation might very well repeat itself, with even more dire consequences, if something is not done urgently to address it.

Said one resident, “What I’m afraid of is that dem small boat coming in the night would crash, ‘cause most of them don’t use light, and this sand bank getting wider and wider every day. “So, sometimes yuh think yuh on river, and is sand; and yuh coming with the speed and something terrible happen.”