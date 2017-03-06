ASP under investigation for abusing junior traffic ranks

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) is under investigation after a video went viral on social media of him verbally abusing several of his colleagues, following an accident on Broad Street, Georgetown on February 22, 2017, which he was involved in.

At the time of the incident, the ASP, who appeared to be drunk, was in plain clothing and driving a heavily tinted motorcar. Acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine told reporters that the video is “disgusting”; however the ASP remains on the job as the probe is ongoing. The Top Cop made the disclosure following the Guyana Police Force (GPF) opening ceremony of five courses at Police Officers’ Training Centre on Monday.

Ramnarine told reporters that the Force is seeking legal advice and the matter will have to go through the Police Service Commission for finality. When asked whether the ASP will be charged for the traffic matter, Ramnarine said based on the legal advice, the GPF will know how to proceed.

Paul Davendra Ram on his Facebook page stated that the officer was drunk and hit his vehicle from behind while his pregnant wife was inside; Ram claimed that the ASP threatened to kill him “because they don’t know who he is since, he is an ASP of Police.”

In the video, the ASP was heard threatening the police ranks who were on the scene. The ASP is seen pointing his fingers in the face of a colleague in the presence of civilians, one of whom was recording the incident.

The ASP refused to calm down even though he was asked to by the ranks present. On the day in question, the very officer was said to be involved in another traffic accident and was observed to be under the influence of alcohol as he cursed and threatened several ranks there before driving off.

PROFESSIONALISM

Meanwhile, at the training session on Monday, the acting Top Cop, underscored the values of being the beacon of truth as he gave the charge to the participants. He told ranks to portray an attitude of professionalism which will be respected by the general public since they are the front-line ranks that have to interact with members of the public on a daily basis.

Ramnarine added that the police force has been making strides in bridging the gap between them and the public with several initiatives introduced recently; however these initiatives go in vain as numerous complaints are made against ranks by members of the public through the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

Ramnarine urged the officers to behave properly regardless what their rank is in the Force and to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times in order to gain the trust and respect of members of the public.