…and boys will be men

Raising a child is a very precious and important duty because every day parents are creating experiences and memories for children that will shape them for adulthood and stay with them for a life time. The more positive the input the better;so today here are some tips on how to instil some positive attributes in boys.

1) Boys need the same amount of attention, affection and encouragement as girls. Although as boys grow older they may not welcome public displays of affection. This does not mean, however, that boys don’t need a hug or gestures of affection at home.

2) Boys are boisterous, (usually) they consistently need time and space to run, jump, climb and let off steam. Of course there are always boys who are the exception to the rule,so don’t worry if your son is quiet and reserved.

3) Boys need positive male role models (usually from the age of 6),whether it’s a Father, Big brother, Uncle, Grandfather or a genuinely friendly neighbour. At this age boys want to identify and relate to a male figure. Someone they can emulate and trust. This helps them feel secure and builds their self-confidence.

4) Boys should be allowed to express their feelings and label them. E.g. it is alright for a boy to cry, get angry or feel hurt. Once he is feeling better,parents should let him talk through his experience. How did he feel? Frustrated, sad, annoyed, irritated? Surveys show that a leading cause of domestic violence against women is a man’s inability to express and/or control his feelings. So let boys off-load rather than stifle their feelings and emotions. Help them to examine them and see them for what they are.

5) Boys need to develop a sense of responsibility,so while they are still young give them chores to do and if you can, give them a pet to care for. As they grow older teach them self-sufficiency. They can wash items of their clothing, make their own snacks or help to prepare the food for cooking. Make sure they clean up their own mess.

6) It is unhealthy to bring up any child in a volatile environment and boys who witness their Fathers beating their Mothers are prone to do the same in their adult relationships,unless there is intervention or a change of circumstances.

7) Praise the positive things boys do rather than highlight the negative. Try not to nag at them but give them useful information in a positive way. Try not to talk down to or belittle boy children; it is possible to get a point over without insulting them. Parents say things they don’t mean,sometimes out of anger, but children can believe hurtful words and hold on to them for life.

8) Boys need their parents to be involved, or at least show an interest in every aspect of their lives. Their school lives, their sporting lives, their hobbies and their dreams for the future. In every boy there is a ‘Man’ who needs to be nurtured in the right way for his true potential to shine through.

9) Boys find it hard to stay focused so Parents may have their work cut out keeping their boys on track. By instilling meaningful morals and values and with constant interaction and communication with parents, boy children can develop positive qualities that will help them become well-rounded adults.

Boys and girls have similar needs in their early years,but as boys mature there are distinctive areas where parents need to guide them and offer extra support.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child you can ring the CPA hotline 227 0979 or email chilcaregy@gmail.com

A Message from the Childcare and Protection Agency, Ministry of Social Protection