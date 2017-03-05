KEEPING GUYANA SAFE

The Guyana Fire Service – 60 years of service

FROM the moment an emergency call is received of a fire in progress, a standard operating procedure clicks into gear. A general alarm is sounded and firefighters move into action. The operator puts the information into format: Address or location of fire, type of fire, any or all relevant informationThe closest unit to that location is dispatched. If it’s a building on fire, two units from the nearest stations are sent. They complement and support each other. This can be elevated depending on what firefighters encounter when they arrive at the fire. Once it’s a building, the GPL, GWI and Guyana Police Force are immediately informed. Each plays a vital role in every such emergency.

Every fire is different and different skills and tactics have to be employed to fight it. The temperature in a room after ignition can in five minutes elevate to over 1800 degrees. Everything burns but each at different temperatures. When they burn they each react differently. Some burns quickly others slowly.

At any given time, many different things are in a room at the same time that a fire occurs. A living room for example have many different materials TV/DVD (plastic and electrical), chairs/sofas (foam, fabric, varnish, wood). Each would burn and burn differently. Each will have a different reaction when they ignite.

A firefighter therefore must be equipped with a series of special skills in order to effectively tackle the many different fires he/she will encounter during the course of their duty.

Skills of a Firefighter

A firefighter is trained in a number of different disciplines. Following are some of these disciplines:-

1. Firefighting

2. Fire Chemistry

3. Construction

4. Fuels and flammable substances

5. Rescue

6. Road Traffic Accidents

7. Basic Electricity

8. Principle of Rural Fires (Farms and Open lands)

9. What tactics to use to control different fires e.g. Oil fire, Electrical Fire, Wild Fire

10. How to interpret what he sees into Fire Science. (Burning process, smoke generation).

Common Causes of Fires

There are many causes of fires but the most common are:

a) Cooking equipment

b) Heating equipment

c) Careless Smoking

d) Children playing with fire

e) Electrical equipment

f) Candles

g) Poor or inadequate wiring

h) Flammable gases

i) Christmas trees/lights/decorations

j) Lit fires used to burn garbage/grass etc.

k) Arson

l) Fireworks

m) Lightening strikes

Guyana Fire Service

On the 12th October 1957, the British Guyana Fire Brigade was formed. At that time, it was separated from the B.G. Police Force. In that same year it expanded its coverage from one station in Georgetown and one in New Amsterdam, to three in Georgetown, one in New Amsterdam and a fleet of Fire Boats, tenders and other vehicles. It became the Guyana Fire Service in 1966 when we gained our independence. An ambulance service and the Atkinson Airport was also introduce at that time.

The Guyana Fire Service will in October 2017, celebrate 60 years of sterling service to the nation. A current staff of 620 , plus a number of volunteers, help to keep our national assets, human and material safe.

Fire Stations Nationwide

The coverage of the Guyana Fire Service is from Charity to Crabwood Creek. There are Stations in the following areas:-

*

* Anna Regina

* Leonora

* La Grange

* Central Fire Station (Stabroek)

* Albertown

* West Riumvledt

* Campbelville

* Diamond

* Ogle: Airport + surrounding villages

* Onverwagt

* New Amsterdam

* Corrivertown

* Skeldon

* Linden

* Bartica

* Timehri: Airport/planes + off airport coverage up to Brickery E.B.D. and Long Creek, Soesdyke, Linden Highway.

The Hinterland Auxiliary Stations

There are a number of Auxiliary Stations in the interior. These are run by volunteers who are called out in the event of a fire. They are trained by the Guyana Fire Service and have some amount of firefighting equipment.

Mabaruma/Port Kaituma/Lethem

Portabe, trailerised fire pump manned by 14 members of the community.

Mahdia

All Terrain Fire fighting vehicle – 16 volunteers – residents, teachers, government workers, etc.

Upgrade Plans

Plans are on the way to upgrade Mahdia, Lethem and Mabaruma to full-time Fire Service. The Auxiliary will still offer support to these new stations.

Fire Statics

Stats Particular over the Past Six (6) Years

Particulars 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 Total

Number of Fire Calls 2441 2997 2005 1787 1997 1692 12,919

Number of persons died 24 11 11 14 10 7 77

Number of persons injured 12 10 6 8 5 4 45

Number of persons Homeless 367 599 388 363 336 226 2,279

Number of buildings completely destroyed 125 285 132 126 108 72 848

Number of buildings severely damaged 62 39 23 20 22 29 195

Number of buildings slightly damaged 127 124 51 33 45 52 432

According to the fire statistics, most fires occur during our two dry spells. These are general just after Christmas and the August to November period. Ninety percent of the fires in Guyana are residential. Most of them occur due to human error.

FIRE CHIEF

According to the Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle- who will this year mark 33 years as a firefighter- most fires are as a result of human activity. He explained that many of the fires that affect dwelling places are caused by somebody doing something that creates a hazardous situation. He gave examples of electricity theft, overloading of circuits, vandalism and arson as a few such causes.

He disclosed that the Guyana Fire Service will soon be acquiring a much needed piece of equipment; a Fire Boat. “It has been included in this year’s budget so by mid-2018 we hope to have it,” he concluded. “There is tremendous risk along our waterfront and the boat will act as a force multiplier to supply water in case of fires.”

The Fire Chief explained that they were in close collaboration with GWI to have the network of hydrants rehabilitated. This very tedious process is ongoing. He called for a strict building code that would dictate and regulate how we construct/build, spacing and electrical requirements.

Fire safety at home/school/work

Everyone should be aware of the following:-

– Burn awareness – most fire related injuries are burns

– Dryers and washing machines cause fires due to failure to clean them

– Emergency preparedness – have a plan to evacuate

– Gasoline, propane and other flammable substances must be handled with care

– Storage/hoarding poses a serious risk of fire

– Medical oxygen, portable generators and portable fireplaces also are potentially at risk of causing or supporting a fire.

AT RISK

Those mostly at serious risk in the event of a fire are the elderly, people with disabilities, children, the sick and those under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Public education is necessary in order to prevent fires. People need to know the danger that fire (smoke) pose and how to survive them. The use of smoke alarms and sprinklers inside buildings could be the difference between a completely destroyed structure and one that is partially damaged.

Emergency Medical Service

In collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, the Guyana Fire Service has begun Phase I of their Emergency Medical Service. This would ensure that there is a trained medical personnel present in every ambulance. The goal of the EMS is to provide efficient emergency services for the public and equip ambulances with trained emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) to respond to public emergencies.

In five years they hope to achieve the following:-

1. Provide national coverage

2. Have a minimum of 18 ambulances

3. Have a minimum response time of fifteen minutes

4. Effect Air and Water Medevac