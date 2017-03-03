Wells for Sophia, Diamond and Sparendaam –Dutch company awarded $121M contract

GUYANA Water Incorporated (GWI) on Thursday signed a €55,286.00 (G$121M) contract with Dutch firm De Ruiter Grondwatertechniek for the drilling of three wells along the coastline.The area designated for the drilling are Sophia, Diamond and Sparendaam which are currently fed water by a single well.

Speaking at the signing at GWI head office, Vlissengen Road, the company’s Chief Executive, Richard Van West Charles, said it is important for Guyana to keep abreast with new technology and new approaches when drilling for wells.

The CEO noted that he was introduced to the Dutch firm following business visit to the Netherlands where he met a number of organisations specialising in drilling and rehabilitations of wells.

Van West Charles said the company offered a “new technology which is cost effective” while, noting that local contractors will also benefit from the project.

“We recognised there is a need for contractors in Guyana to be updated and one of the things that we will be doing along the way is to ensure that Guyanese contractors are expose to new drilling techniques,” he disclosed.

Additionally, while staff from GWI benefit from a special drilling workshop in Oklahoma, USA yearly, he urged local contractors to also get on board to increase the competences of the contracting class in Guyana.

“A win-win situation for the contractors,” Van West Charles stressed, pointing out that new techniques will allow for the wells to be drilled efficiently, in a timely manner and at a reduced cost.

De Ruiter Grondwatertechniek Managing Director, Frans Heinis, said his firm aims at introducing a new drilling technique in Guyana, one that was being used more than 50 years in the Netherlands and almost 10 years in Suriname.

“The soil condition in Guyana is the same in the Netherlands and Suriname which makes its suitable for the techniques used in drilling,” he said.

Drilling is scheduled to commence on June 1, 2017, and is estimated to be completed within a 12-week span.