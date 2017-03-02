City Constabulary needs a reformation

Dear Editor

Come May 4th of this year, vendors, businesspersons and indeed citizens at large of our capital city will be relieved of a parasitic, menacing and avaricious senior member of the City Constabulary who shall be hanging up his uniform that he uses as a symbol of oppression, his boots that he use to kick down vending stands and trample on the produce and goods of poor entrepreneurs, and turn in the department’s pistol that he uses to terrorise persons including naïve young women, as he proceeds into retirement.

Of course he shall be riding off into the sunset of his existence with his saddlebags filled with the loot that he accumulated with his decades of shaking down hundreds of hapless victims in and around the markets, on the pavements and city reserves, residents guilty of minor infractions of the city’s by laws, and motorists caught in the recent scandalous parking meter fiasco.

The irony of all of this though, is that in clear resistance to the policy established by central government to retire ageing members of society, members of the ‘Fantastic Four’ have been lobbying strenuously for this gentleman return to the job, post-retirement, to continue to do their bidding. Astounding!

It can only be hoped that when the City Constabulary sees the back of this bogeyman, that they undertake a radical transformation into a helpful, professional and effective police department and leave behind their current image which has been likened to the notorious Tonton Macoute of the past.

Regards

Riley Matthews