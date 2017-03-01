City Hall cashes in — draws down 20 % on controversial Parking Meter Project

THE Mayor and City Council has announced on Wednesday that it has received its 20 per cent takings from Smart City Solutions under the Parking Meter Project.This money is taken from the gross earnings of the initiative, the M&CC said, adding that the Council has no responsibility for expenses related to this project and all expenses are managed by Smart City Solutions.

The money from the parking meter initiative has been earmarked to do certain civil works in the City, including upgrading existing Council roads, constructing new ones, developing sidewalks and pavements for pedestrians, clean and sustain drains and canals, build bridges and foot paths and implement a City transport system, particularly for children and senior citizens.

“The money is needed to enhance the Council’s very narrow revenue base to provide a wide range of vital municipal services to local communities and the city as a whole. These include public and environmental health services, street lighting, maternal and child welfare services, maintenance of cemeteries, enforcement of the city building codes and by-laws and open spaces, parks and recreational facilities,” the city council said in a release.

The Council said too that it is also happy to report that more motorists are using the parking meters, particularly, in very busy areas of the central business district of the city.

The Council, through a special technology, can see, in real time, the performance of the parking meters, on a daily basis.

The Georgetown municipality remains committed to deliver to all citizens a clean, safe, healthy city and to transform Georgetown to a 21st century modern capital, the release said.