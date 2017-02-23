Four years jail for $3M fraud …Nigerian admits to using fake credit card

A NIGERIAN man was sentenced to a total of 40 years jail on Wednesday for defrauding Muneshwar Travel Service agency of almost $3M worth of plane tickets.Bab Rasaki, 36, who resided in Brazil, pleaded guilty to all ten charges when he appeared before Magistrate Annett Singh at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Rasaki is accused of defrauding Muneshwar Travel Service agency’s clerk, Rihanna Payne, of almost $3M when he obtained several plane tickets from various airlines between January 3 and January 25, 2017 by a forged American Express Card in favour of Anna Carla. The Magistrate imposed a four year sentence on Rasaki for each of the charges, which will run concurrently.

Particulars of the charges are:

(1) On January 3, with intent to defraud, he obtained from Rihanna Payne, a sales clerk from Muneshwar travel agency a Trans-Guyana Airline’s ticket valued US$109.00 by virtue of an American Express Card in favor of Anna Carla knowing same to be forged.

(2) It is alleged that on January 10 at Georgetown, he obtained from Payne a Dynamic Airways ticket for Aziez Opanie valued US$561 by virtue of Anna Clara American Express card.

(3) On January 10, he obtained from Payne, a Dynamic Airline ticket for Rasaki Bab valued US$371 by virtue of Anna Clara American Express card.

(4) On January 10 at Georgetown, he obtained from Payne a Suriname Airways ticket for Anna Clara valued US$715 by virtue of Anna Clara American Express card.

(5) On January 19, he obtained from Payne a Goal Airways ticket for Rasaki Bab valued US$350 by virtue of Anna Clara American Express card.

(6) On January 19, he obtained from Payne an Ethiopian Airways ticket for Aziez Opanie valued USD $1,560 by virtue of Anna Clara American Express card.

(7) On January 19, he obtained a Suriname Airways ticket for Sobie Femmie valued US$1,569 by virtue of Anna Clara American Express card.

(8) On January 19 at Georgetown he obtained a Goal Airline ticket for Rasaki Bab valued US$3,710 by virtue of Anna Clara American Express card.

(9) On January 19, he obtained from Payne a Suriname Airways ticket for Sobie Femmie valued US$1559 by virtue of Anna Clara American Express card.

(10) On January 25, he obtained from Payne an Ethiopian Airways ticket for Dingo Azore valued US$561 by virtue of Anna Clara American Express credit card.

The unrepresented foreign national explained that the credit card belongs to his ex-girlfriend. The court heard that on the days in question, Rasaki went to the travel service and purchased several airplane tickets, using the credit card.

However, the travel agency later received a letter from Scotiabank stating that the credit card was fake. A report was made to the police and the accused was arrested.

Earlier this month, Rasaki was remanded to prison by City Magistrate Judy Latchman for attempting to defraud Lucky Dollar and Gizmos and Gadgets stores between January 9 and 13 of items totaling over $1 million using the same fake credit card.

Rasaki, had told the court that on the days in question, he had accompanied Carla, who is of Brazilian descent and does not speak English, to the businesses and made the purchases on her behalf.