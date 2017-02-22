Parking meters by-laws are oppressive measures made legal –PM

Prime Minister (PM) Moses Nagamootoo is of the belief that the by-laws governing the operations of the metered parking system are oppressive measures made legal.

The PM expressed this view in his latest ‘My Turn’ column which was published in the Guyana Chronicle on Sunday.

According to him, “The Georgetown Metered Parking By-laws, which came into effect on January 17, 2017, rendered otherwise oppressive measures legal”.

He said that these measures include excessive immobilization or clamping fees, towing fees, impoundment fees and storage fees. It would cost $34,000 plus Value Added Tax (VAT) to recover one vehicle, if subjected to all four stages of the enforcement process.

Additionally, the PM pointed out that a further imposition of up to $100,000 would attend legal proceedings in a case where the vehicle owner is fined for a parking violation. The final touch of salt in the wound, he said, is in a case where, after six months, the impounded vehicle is sold at auction where the owner fails to re-possess same after notice of the intended auction is published.

Other measures listed in the by-laws include, a fine of $100,000 or three months imprisonment if an individual attempts to remove or interfere with the immobilisation device; a $50,000 fee for persons who provide inaccurate names to City Constables; and an impoundment fee of $7,000, and an additional $7,000 each day the vehicle remains impounded, among others.

With these measures and the parking fees having been described by the government as “burdensome,” the PM contended that the by-laws should be explained fully.

He noted too, that with urgency, the city must clearly mark out and publish all unmetered parking zones, lanes and parking spaces for mini-buses, taxis, motorcycles, schools, hospitals, private residences, bus stops, etc.

The PM explained that the emphasis in making the metered parking system work, should be on commercial parking zones, and for this reason, “it may be worth the symbolic gesture if the parking meters were to rest on Sunday.” This, he said, would prevent persons from literally having to pay to pray when they visit city Churches on Sunday.

He reasoned that if properly planned, designated parking spaces would have the effect of bringing order to the chaotic free-style parking, anywhere and anyhow.

“It cannot go unnoticed that after the meters were erected, many citizens voluntarily started to use parking spaces in business compound and in driveways. And even when fees were suspended, parking was being done in single files, in an orderly manner.”

Contending that the parking meter system was supposed to achieve exactly this, but on the basis of affordability, PM Nagamootoo said that it was not expected that it would have been “dragged into our city like a Trojan Horse.”

Having observed recent developments, which include three mass protests against the metered parking system, the PM said that what has been seen so far is a protest, and not an “opposition.” However, he believes that this movement could become an opposition one, if the “reasonable request” to review the controversial contract and attempts at reconciliation are refused.

“This will up the demand to revoke the Agreement” he said.