The Court of Appeal today upheld the ruling of the High Court that the barring of a third term presidential run was unconstitutional.

Court of Appeal judges, Carl Singh and B.S Roy upheld the ruling of the High Court, while Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards allowed the appeal. The presidential term limit which was provided for in the Constitution, was quashed by acting Chief Justice Ian Chang in July 2015, after it was challenged by private citizen, Cedric Richardson, earlier in the year.