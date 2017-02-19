The Parking Meter, One of the best deals in Guyana’s history

DEAR EDITOR,

Given the history of Guyana and foreign investors in the past, I would like to voice my concern and say that Smart City Solutions is one of the best deals that Guyana has accumulated in the past years. Unlike the notorious investors such as Omai Gold Mining Inc. and the infamous Bai Shan Lin international forest Development Inc., not forgetting to mention the insidious Marriot Hotel Project.

It was shown in the contract that was made between Guyana and Omai Gold Mining Inc. that Guyana was given a meagre 5% of total earning that Omai made while operating in Guyana, whereas Smart City Solutions is given Guyana an abundant sum of 20% of its gross income to the Mayor and City Council and an additional 14% of its income to the government through VAT; which collectively can be used for the growth and betterment of the city and its citizens.

Furthermore, in another contract signed between Guyana and the well-known Bai Shan Lin, it was clearly depicted that the company never complied with laws of Guyana and were ‘ripping off’ the nation in several ways! In addition, the company was resorting to malicious means to harm the environment, not thinking about the impact it would have on the world, country, citizens and the wildlife. Moreover, the company resorted to not paying dues and royalties to Guyana, whereas Smart City Solutions is trying its best to meet the needs of the people in this city and country.

Smart City Solutions is also making amendments to the contract it has with the M&CC to provide for and meet the needs of this city. Even in the sight of knowing they will incur a huge loss, SCS is for the people and with the people of Guyana; why I say so, it’s that SCS promotes a green economy, enables the development of Georgetown into a smart city and it’s a company that doesn’t discriminate anyone. If you explore the employees of SCS, you will be able to discover that the company hires local persons of all race, creed, sex and culture unlike the insidious Marriot hotel where they only employed persons that weren’t even from Guyana, but from China! – to construct the building and work at the Marriott when it became operational.

In my opinion, I think SCS is one of the best deals in Guyana’s history, hands down, due to the immense percentage that the city is receiving from SCS, because the company follows the laws of Guyana, they don’t evade taxes and most of all they value the needs and wants of the citizens of this country and try their utmost best to accommodate their requests.

I strongly look forward to see Smart City Solutions continue its operations in Guyana for the unforeseeable future because I know that the citizens and city alike will benefit tremendously from this lawful project. Let us all build a better city, a smart city, a green city! Say YES to one of the best deals of all time!

Best Regards,

Rohan Persaud