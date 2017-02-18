Alleged mastermind in Tain killing surrenders

THE alleged mastermind in the murder- for-hire plot that killed a domestic worker and mother of four has turned herself in at the Whim Police Station.Indera Outar, the businesswoman who was wanted for questioning in the execution of Lelawattie Mohamed, surrendered a little after noon in the presence of her Attorney Chandra Sohan. According to a police source, the woman was interrogated by detectives and pertinent information was retrieved that warranted her detention. She was subsequently placed under arrest as investigators continue the probe.

According to a source, the woman who owns a Sawmill at Edingburg, East Bank Berbice and who resides at Tain, Corentyne, reportedly admitted to having met one of the suspects charged for the murder at a hotel in New Amsterdam.

On February 7, 2017, two men stormed into the home of Lelawattie Mohamed and executed her in the presence of her son. This was done under the guise of a robbery; however, the men left without taking anything. The police however managed to put the pieces together and realised it was a hit and not a robbery. According to investigators, the motive behind the hit is jealousy. It is alleged that the husband of the alleged mastermind was having an affair with the domestic worker. This allegedly made her angry and she ordered the hit on Mohamed. It is believed that Outar was having an affair with a barber and solicited his help in getting the hitmen.

Subsequently, the police arrested, charged and placed before the courts five persons who were integrally involved in the plot to assassinate Mohamed. The five: Oliver Permaul ,34, a barber and his wife Nazeema Permaul 42, a businesswoman both of Lot 100 Tain Settlement ; Andre James , 26, called “Tatoo man,” of Lot 46 George Street, Rose Hall Town; Rohan Johnson, 39, a carpenter called “Jamaky” of Clarendon, Jamaica and of 107 Second Street, Rose Hall Town; and Shabiki Alert Thompson, 28, common- law wife of Johnson and also of 107 Second Street ,Rose Hall Town, appeared before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga at the Number 51 Magistrates Court on February 15, jointly charged for murder.

Additionally, during the initial investigation, the businesswoman’s husband was also questioned by the police and released. According to reports, Johnson and James were the hired hitmen who reportedly carried out the act for an agreed sum of $4M, However only $400,000 was handed over to the men, while Alert-Thompson was given the cash by Johnson that was collected. Additionally, Oliver Permaul is said to be the one who solicited the men on behalf of the businesswoman who lives at Tain, while his wife Nazeema Permaul assisted in planning and also acted as an agent, who allegedly handed over the cash to another woman, who then handed over to the “hitmen.”

While the accused were leaving the Number 51 Court, they were overheard shouting they are innocent.

Oliver Permaul, shouted several times he is innocent, “Sawmill pay de money…a woman pay somebody to kill she [Mohamed] and me get accused cause me ah work in front deh …where de justice deh,” he questioned. The five are expected to return to court on May 4 for their second appearance, while investigators continue to probe the alleged mastermind.