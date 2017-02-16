Parking meters deal betrays citizens- TIGI

LOCAL transparency watchdog, Transparency International Guyana Inc.(TIGI) on Wednesday lashed out at the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) for the implementation of a parking meter deal with Smart City Solutions (SCS), which they say is not in the best interest of the people.In a statement to the media, TIGI said the parking meters contract “leaves little to question about the shroud of secrecy surrounding it.

“The lack of transparency in the handling of the deal is a telling blow to good governance and the repercussions will visit future generations if the deal is not rescinded,” the statement noted, adding that “equally damning” is the attempt by some to vilify those who dare to protest against its implementation including councillors.

“The Mayor and Town Clerk are at the forefront of this onslaught but have not monopolised this function. The extent of collusion between City Hall and the contractor is such that boundaries have been obliterated as exemplified by a director boldly, defiantly and repeatedly hurling derogatory remarks at the citizens. But this can be done with the security that the contract provides since City Hall appears to have done all it could to bequeath its streets and its people to Smart City Solutions (SCS).”

In a previous missive dated August 9, 2016, TIGI had identified the lack of transparency and secrecy surrounding the contract, violation of procurement laws, alignment of interest of the Mayor and City Council and the contractor in the trip to Mexico, as well as the inaction of central government, given the Ministry of Finance’s review of the contract as a ‘telling blow to transparency, accountability and good governance.”

TIGI noted that there are several recent developments which speak clearly to the action by both the M&CC and SCS namely: the implementation of penalties prior to ratification of the by-laws necessary to support such actions, the exorbitant penalties for parking infringements and SCS’s absolution from responsibility for vehicles of which they take possession.

The Transparency body noted that the aforementioned problems exist only when planning, consultations and procurement essentials are by-passed and noted that it is significant that central government, inclusive of President David Granger, his entire cabinet and the responsible minister, has invoked a non-interference stance while persons are unable to access needed information about the deal.

“It is the people who bear the burden of poor governance and they have decided to resist. The Mayor’s and Town Clerk’s retaliation to the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) is therefore in poor taste, though consistent with their management of the project so far.”

TIGI said the protests organised by the MAPM is against “sustained abuse and disregard” and noted that the movement is based on the legal governance issues of which the economic burden on citizens and the implementation maladies are “merely symptomatic.”

Additionally, the transparency body said the parking meters’ debacle and the civil action against the deal resulted from the poor governance of the M&CC. The body noted too the attempt by City Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green, to blame Deputy Mayor, Sherod Duncan, for the public outcry against the parking meters.

“TIGI wishes to recognise the contributions of the Councillors who stood up for the people and are now under attack by City Hall. The people have a right to know what the city is doing and given the circumstances, we believe that you have done your job. TIGI also recognises and stands with the MAPM on this matter.

“We commend the public on taking up its duty to reject unilateral impositions of such dire consequences. We finally encourage citizens to always ensure that your voices are heard and to spare no effort to communicate your views to your leaders, within the law and the provisions of democracy.”

Moreover, the transparency body believes that the movement is consistent with democratic principles and “exemplifies freethinking that transcends social divides and political ideologies”.