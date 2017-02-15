New Peace Corps batch arrives …urged to help make Guyanese healthiest in Caribbean

THE new Peace Corps batch in Guyana to complete a two-year stint within the country’s health sector have been urged to aid in making Guyanese the healthiest in the region.This was the message conveyed when the 21 members, who make up the 2017 group of volunteers, were officially welcomed to the ‘Land of Many waters’ at a special ceremony held at the Herdmanston Lodge, Queenstown recently.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Karen Cummings and her team of top health officials were the first to welcome the visitors to the country, and urged them not to be discouraged by the challenges that may arise during their stay.

Volunteers are usually spread out into various sectors within the country, but the current batch will be focusing heavily on the health sector. Director of the Peace Corps’ programming and Training, Melanie Ingalls said that the batch members all come from health backgrounds, as some have been nurses, former health students, who completed studies in the areas of pediatrician and psychology, among other areas.

Since the volunteers will be dispersed to various locations across the region, Dr. Kay Shako, Director of Regional Health Services, in her overview of the local health system explained the role Regional Democratic Councils and other regional authorities play in the distribution of healthcare. She explained how health posts and health centres function and those who manage those facilities with limited resources, particularly in interior locations with rough terrains that are difficult to access.

Dr Shako said that the Guyanese health system is governed by “Health vision 20/20”, which outlines universal health coverage as well as the primary healthcare model. It was pointed out that the sector’s aim is to ensure access to comprehensive and quality health service to every Guyanese in need throughout their life course without financial hardships.

“Our vision is that all people in Guyana are among the healthiest in the Caribbean, as well as the Americas,” the volunteers heard. Dr. Shako explained that Guyana has a complex health system that encompasses primary healthcare up to tertiary.

The volunteers were informed that the Regional Healthcare Department is currently working on ways to better manage and organise healthcare distribution to the regions, and are thus working with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Minister Cummings told the volunteers that Guyana faces several challenges in the various healthcare areas. She pointed to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) remaining a major problem for the sector, taking up some 70 percent of budgeted allocations. While maternal death would have decreased last year, the Minister said it is still an area being addressed. Suicide is also a major problem for Guyana, as the country still holds the highest suicide rate in the western hemisphere.

Cummings urged the volunteers to enjoy themselves in Guyana and have an open mind to the issues they may face. She said members’ volunteerism will touch many Guyanese lives, while deepening the respect and relationship between locals and volunteers.

The volunteers were said to have come from various parts of the United States. Jocelyn Valencia from Florida said Guyana was her first choice when she opted to be a Peace Corps volunteer. In her three choice countries, she said she placed Guyana first because she was intrigued by the country’s natural beauty.

“I really just love the culture and the people and you are right here in the beautiful Amazon.” Valencia said she thought it would be an amazing experience to learn from the people and, “offer some help in return.”

Valencia is a nurse and former Air Force Med-technician. She is hoping to transfer some of those skills to the Guyanese culture and hopefully trade her experiences with local nurses. Valencia said she is very interested in continuing a volunteer type career and is contemplating after Guyana, whether she will continue her volunteerism with organizations such as Peace Corps Response or Doctors without Borders.