Speak to the people — mayor invited to town hall meeting on parking meter project

THE Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) is inviting city Mayor Patricia Chase-Green to a town hall meeting on Saturday to discuss the controversial parking meter project. In a statement, the MAPM said it was invited to a meeting with the mayor today, however, in the spirit of transparency, it believes that such a meeting should be open to the public.

“We do not feel that a handful of organisers meeting with the mayor for closed-door talks is in keeping with our call for full transparency on this burning issue… we believe that this is the best forum to have discourse, since the mayor is really answerable to the people,” MAPA explained.

However, the pressure group is maintaining that the project should be scrapped and not altered to show a slight decrease in the parking fees.

Last week, the mayor agreed to reopen consultations on the controversial project, following a meeting with President David Granger and a team of ministers including the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Basil Williams, and Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan.

These consultations are being held with the executing agency – Smart City Solutions, the Private Sector Commission (PSC), the business community, and the regular citizens who may have concerns.

The current parking meter system in place stipulates that between the hours of 07:00hrs and 19:00hrs, drivers, once desirous of parking, are mandated to pay in designated areas of the city, fees ranging from $570 to $11,400, VAT inclusive.

The rate for parking is $50 for every 15 minutes, plus VAT. Although VAT has been reduced from 16 to 14 per cent, the company is still charging 16 per cent.

Since becoming fully operational, citizens have rejected the metered parking system, with countless parking spots remaining vacant on a daily basis. This has even prompted the town clerk to issue a statement asking citizens to support the initiative, which he believes will benefit the city.

Simultaneously, there is a “Say no to parking meters in Georgetown” movement, calling for citizens to “starve the parking meters.” Several protests by this movement have been planned.

Additionally, an online petition introduced on Thursday has already received more than 300 signatures of citizens who reject the parking meters.

The petition states that most of the fines and measures which will be instituted, once the by-laws are approved, are “too high” in cost and have “unfair” penalties.

Should an individual fail to pay for parking while occupying a parking spot, his/her vehicle would be wheel-booted, and they would have two hours to pay a release fine of $8,000 + VAT.

If the individual tries to remove or interfere with the immobilisation device, that person could be fined $100,000 or spend three months in prison. After two hours of being immobilised, the vehicle would be towed and this would attract a towing fee of $12,000.

If the vehicle is damaged during this process, the individual will not be compensated by the M&CC.

The impoundment fee is $7,000, and each day the vehicle remains impounded, an additional $7,000 will be charged. Should an individual fail to pay these fines within 90 days, the M&CC can sell the vehicle at a public auction. Persons providing false or inaccurate names to wardens or city constables, run the risk of being placed before a magistrate and could be fined up to $50,000.