GYSM plugs establishment of separate Ministry of Youth

THE Guyana Youth and Student Movement (GYSM), youth arm of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), on Saturday passed a motion calling for the establishment of a separate Ministry of Youth.The call was made at the organisation’s extended General Council meeting held on Saturday at party Headquarters, Congress Place, Sophia, Georgetown.

That meeting, held under the theme, “GYSM Champions of Change: Repositioned for Leadership”, saw youth leaders of the PNCR representing all 10 of Guyana’s administrative regions, gathered to conceptualise a plan and strategy to re-energise the youth movement, and catapult the youth into Guyana’s political, economic and social stratospheres.

The GYSM said in a statement Sunday that PNCR Chairman and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mr Basil Williams, who delivered the charge to the youth leaders, stressed the importance of youth in Government, and their role in the party.

He specifically spoke on the issues of Empowerment, Education, and Enterprise, and encouraged youth participants to seek out ministers where necessary so as to be informed.

He also urged that they not be afraid to speak out, as they’re the future leaders of the country.

Following the opening of the Extended General Council, there was a plenary session, which was chaired by Randolph Critchlow, and allowed participants to share their vision for their respective regions.

LACK OF INFORMATION

Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice)’s Michael Forde spoke about the lack of information on the party and its foundation principles in a format that can be easily disseminated to the youth demographic.

He also spoke of his frustration in trying to access the party’s website, and expressed concern that there is little information on current issues and the position of the party on topical issues.

Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo)’s Hernandez Castro indicated that more has to be done to re-engage the young people in that region.

He is of the opinion that sport is a mechanism through which to do it, and that entrepreneurship must be used to stimulate the latent talent in youths.

Representatives of Regions One (Barima-Waini), Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), also outlined their concerns and made specific reference to the lack of information and opportunities.

With reference to concerns about the lack of information, the party’s Chairman refuted those claims, saying that on the contrary, such information is readily available.

He suggested that youths make it a habit of reading the party’s monthly newspaper, the New Nation.

He also reminded his young audience that the party’s ideology, which is enshrined in the Vreed-en-Hoop Declaration and written by President David Granger, is available free of cost from the party’s secretariat.

He, however, promised that copies of the party’s weekly televised programme will be made available to each administrative region for dissemination. He also advised that they visit the websites of each ministry within the government to access information pertaining to the respective ministry’s work.

SCHOLARSHIPS

GYSM Chairman, Ryan Belgrave, disclosed that the organisation is open to acquiring scholarships to the University of Guyana for its members, and noted that several members have been exposed to local and overseas training.

At the conclusion of the plenary session, Attorney-at-Law James Bond presented the Vision 2020 concept ,which is a roadmap to ensuring that the coalition government succeeds in the 2020 general elections, as well as the implementation of a quota-based system of representation for young Guyanese.

Bond spoke of the five keys to success, namely: Making a president, generating wealth, reconciliation, providing leadership and organising and activating youth.

Utilising statistics from the 2011 and 2015 Regional and National Elections, Bond said young people account for approximately 76 per cent of the population, and challenged those gathered to ensure that the President has a victory in excess of 50,000 votes in 2020.

He also stressed the importance of reaching out to all Guyanese irrespective of race, religion or political persuasion, as our primary interest and goal is securing what’s best for all Guyanese youth. The entire General Council expressed support for Vision 2020.

Meanwhile, former GYSM Chairman, Christopher Jones, in a brief address to the youths spoke of the many challenges facing young people in Guyana, and called on the nation’s youth to have their voices heard.

He urged them to seize the opportunities afforded them, while calling on them to form at least seven groups in each of their regions to ensure the growth of the body.

General Council then formulated a workplan which covered activities relating to an Education and Training Policy Development, Heritage and Cultural Affairs Mobilisation and Outreach Health and Environment, Youth and Sports, Gender and Social Issues amongst others.