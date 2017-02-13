Bandits terrorise Canal Number 2 family

GUN-TOTING bandits carried out a brazen attacked Saturday night on a family who recently moved into a Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home.

The men escape with a small amount of cash, jewellery and electronics but returned to the home about an hour after firing a few shots in the air before driving away.

Reports indicate that four masked bandits dressed in black descended on the family of four around 20:30hrs Saturday night. The man, his wife and two children were at home at the time the gunmen entered their premises.

During the attack, the family was cleaning up after moving into the house earlier this month as the previous occupants left the country to reside overseas.

The bandits armed with a rifle and handguns confronted the man of the house first and subdued him and his wife with duct tape.

Police said the victims related that one of the bandits held up their nine-month- old baby by the neck threatening to shoot the infant if they were not given the cash and jewellery that were in the house.

The other child was gun-butted in the process. The family related that they are poor and did not have anything much and a search of the property could confirm their claim.

“The men told the family that people said they had cash and money in the house and they came for it, but is only this month they occupy the place,” one relative told the Guyana Chronicle.

“They tape up everybody in the house, then they ask the woman to count to one to a hundred and the bandits ducked out.”

The relative said they family previously lived at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/ Linden Highway.

“The husband does not even work because he is sick and not feeling well,” the relative said.