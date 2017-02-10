Guyana opens mission in T&T …appoints Cammie Ramsaroop as High Commissioner

THE Government of Guyana recently opened its first ever diplomatic mission in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, under the leadership of His Excellency, Mr Bishwaishwar “Cammie” Ramsaroop-Maraj, Guyana’s High Commissioner to the twin- island republic.Delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony last Wednesday, February 8, Carl Greenidge, Second Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated that the establishment of the High Commission marked a “critical step forward for Guyana’s bilateral relations with its sister CARICOM State.”

Furthermore, he emphasised that, “As a developing small State, our focus is on economic diplomacy, particularly as it relates to expanded trade and investment. Guyana’s energy industry, fuelled by the Exxon Mobil oil finds, will no doubt open greater business opportunities for both countries and increased prosperity for our citizens.”

Noting that the two States shared a rich history spanning several decades and that formal diplomatic relations were established on May 26, 1966, VP Greenidge said, “Our objectives as a diplomatic mission are the strengthening and deepening of our bilateral relationship with Trinidad and Tobago, as well as furthering our bilateral ties with the other island states of the Caribbean Community.

“Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago have worked closely and diligently together with other partners to tackle pressing issues. Negotiations for an International Criminal Court, the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty, which is aimed at regulating international trade in conventional arms are just a few examples of our successful collaboration which has resulted in the adoption of international legal instruments,” he underscored.

The mandate of the newly opened High Commission is in line with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and will strengthen ties, boost trade and investment between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, and protect the interests of Guyanese on the island.

The High Commission replaces Guyana’s Honorary Consulate in the twin-island State.

Among those present at the opening ceremony were Allan Chastanet, Prime Minister of St. Lucia; Dennis Moses, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago, and other Government officials; members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Trinidad and Tobago; key figures from the business and energy sectors in Trinidad and Tobago, including the President and CEO of Massy Company, Gervase Warner; Chairman of the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago, Mr Vincent Pereira; President of the National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago, Mr Vernon Paltoo, and members of the Guyanese diaspora.