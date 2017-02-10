Bigger protest — but advocates share differing views on parking meters

DESPITE being able to mobilise what was arguably Guyana’s biggest non-political mass movement in the country’s recent history, protestors against the metered parking system have not taken a unified stance in relation to a solution.Organised by the Movement Against Parking Meter (MAPM), the second of a series of peaceful protests saw about 1000 citizens of all walks of life braving the midday sun on Thursday to publicly register their disapproval of the recently-introduced metered parking system.

Lasting for one hour, the peaceful protest featured many prominent Guyanese, including political activists, businessmen and lawyers. It ended at 13:00hrs with the singing of the National Anthem.

However, after speaking to some of these individuals, it was clear that the movement has not agreed on a unified stance in relation to what the solution should be.

MAPM for instance, has been consistent in its call for a revocation of the contract between the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown and Smart City Solutions (SCS) – the company contracted to manage and operate the meters.

MAPM is protesting the lack of transparency with regard to the contract, the fact that there was no bidding process and the exorbitant fees attached to parking.

Parking fee is currently $58 for 15 minutes.

Speaking on behalf of MAPM, Marcel Gaskin said that reduction in the fee will not be accepted, as they want a revocation of the contract.

His statement comes just one day after President David Granger would have met with Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Town Clerk, Royston King, requesting that there be reduction in the “burdensome” fee.

“We’re not accepting a reduction. What we want to see is the feasibility study, the impact study, the due diligence of SCS and the evidence of the tender process that was done to select SCS. If they can’t produce these things, then we’re asking that the contract be revoked,” Gaskin said.

He said the issue is not about fees alone, but deals with transparency and accountability.

DO IT PROPERLY

“Go back to the drawing board and do it properly, that’s all we’re saying,” he added.

However, former Speaker of the National Assembly, Ralph Ramkarran, who was also part of the protest, shared the view that the fees should be reduced.

“A reduction in the fee from $32,000 a month to what? $2000 a month? I’m happy with that,” Ramkarran said. On Tuesday, the former Speaker wrote on his blog, ‘The Conversation Tree’ that if the City Council decides to reduce the fee, then it should be supported by MAPM.

On the other hand, political and social activist, Freddie Kissoon, who also stood on the protest line, said he has an ideological objection to the meters in the context of Guyana’s economy.

“If an economy can afford for people to pay for parking, then so be it. This economy cannot afford and does not allow for its population to pay for parking. The people who would pay for parking are not in the upper class only. They are normal working-class people,” he said.

Kissoon explained that theoretically, parking meter is a modern thing and people will pay for anything as long as they can afford it. However, he noted that Guyana’s economy simply “cannot sustain it”.

He added that no analysis was done six months ago, and if it was done, then those responsible for the implementation of the project would have seen that it would lead to this – mass protest.

“People are protesting what they see as an imposition. It is suicidal for normal working-class people, who work in town to have to pay this,” Kissoon told reporters.