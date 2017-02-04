Several in custody over Albouystown killing

SEVERAL are in custody following the shooting death of a man in Albouystown Thursday morning at Lot 252, Independence Boulevard, Georgetown. The men in police custody are also from the community of Albouystown.

Tradesman and footballer, Paul Anthony Daniels, 32, called “Dundee” of Schoonord Public Road, West Bank Demerara, was shot in the chest and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say based on their investigation, the bandits entered the dwelling of the couple who were watching television at the time and robbed them of cash, jewellery and other valuables.

Following the robbery around 06:30 hrs, the men were making good their escape on bicycles when Daniels tried to pursue them and was shot in the chest.

Residents who know Daniels as a footballer and carpenter called on the Guyana Police Force to move swiftly against the perpetrators.

At the scene of the shooting, residents expressed frustration over the incident.

The zinc gate that gave access to the home had over two dozen shotgun pellets piercings in one area.

There were blood stains on the ground as well as on a pillow, which was used to stop the bleeding of the wounded Daniels. Police have since taken statements from persons in the area, as well as from the dead man’s girlfriend.

Father of the deceased, Charles Daniels, called for criminals to be dealt with condignly. Another resident called for more police in the “Ghettos,” since bandits are “coming in your own house to kill you.”

Residents expressed fear at the killing, saying that when one person dies in the community, it affects everyone.