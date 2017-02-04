NA Technical Institute student beaten by students after opposing conduct in class

A STUDENT of the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) on Friday received injuries about his body following a squabble with another student. According to reports, first-year student, Thummin Paul, rebuked another student, Steve Austin, over conduct he deemed unacceptable during a workshop at the institution. Austin reportedly did not appreciate the upbraiding he received and threatened Paul.

After class, Paul, while walking in the vicinity of Main and King Streets, New Amsterdam, was greeted by a group of 11 youngsters, one of whom was armed with a cutlass. The 19-year-old student who lives at Number One Road, Corentyne, was attacked by the group which included Austin, who reportedly hails from Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam. He escaped his attackers by running into a nearby furniture store where he was rescued. However, he received several punches about his body while his right index finger is wounded.

Paul has since visited the New Amsterdam hospital, where he has received treatment for his injuries. The police has been notified and an investigation is under way.