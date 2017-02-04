My intention is not to undermine GuySuCo

Dear Editor,

I AM heartened that GuySuCo is engaging in conversation by responding to my letters to the Editor. The sole intention of my expressions is not to “undermine” anyone or group, but to prevent this nation and more so, it’s toiling taxpayers from receiving a one-sided, jaundiced perspective which GuySuCo’s management and politicians keep regurgitating.We are told repeatedly that GuySuCo is a burden; subsidies for GuySuCo could be better spent; other sectors cannot receive wage increases, because money has to go to GuySuCo, etc., etc. Ms Thomas claims that GuySuCo is an “open book.” This is incorrect, because the corporation continues to conceal salaries for the IMC and experts amounting to G$14.1M/month, which taxpayers fund. This hapless crew at GuySuCo is essentially saying that they have the right formula to take GuySuCo forward by closing estates and selling assets.

These people lack objectivity, apart from being irrational and illogical and it will be useless for an individual to meet with them to share a different vision. Production for 2017 is yet to start, but the corporation is already croaking about weather and run-down state of factories and fields. Editor, everything for these people is in run-down state save and except their salaries & benefits. On the issue of crop estimates, it is typically done to have estimated sugar production for Government to incorporate into its national budget. The 2017 budget has nothing on sugar production and this is due to gross incompetence of the IMC. The last estimate is done a few weeks before the crop commences, which the corporation is in a mad scramble to complete.

As we are having this conversation, Ms Thomas claims that GuySuCo is an open book, I ask her to clarify:

(1) Will estimated production for 2017 be below the 200,000t mark?

(2) How many ex-CoI members/ consultants have been drafted into GuySuCo’s permanent payroll?

(3) How many persons have been appointed/re-designated as assistants to these ex-CoI members to aid and assist them their new roles? The corporation is expanding its executive structure, while reducing the number of factories and cultivation.

(4) What is the corporation’s strategic position on young people’s development? GuySuCo recently stacked its executive team with persons within the age range of 75-90 years. For e.g. the CEO, Directors, Technical Managers, etc., etc.

Let’s continue this conversation.

Regards

Sookram Persaud