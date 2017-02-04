Let us together go forward to promote Georgetown

Dear Mr Editor,

I REMAIN befuddled by a full-page advertisement, which appeared in your newspaper issue of February 1, 2017, under the caption: “WE THANK YOU ALL…MOVEMENT AGAINST PARKING METERS.” I have to say that the context of this advertisement is a sorry and worrying reflection of how a few individuals in our society see us as Guyanese. This particular advertisement is an ample demonstration of backward thinking. How can anyone who understands the time in which we live and the processes that are involved in managing and developing a city, be against this new innovation.

But we live in a democracy; everyone has the right to express his or her views, thoughts and opinions in the context of their realities. History is replete with instances of mavericks who, sometimes without any justifiable reason or reasonableness, resist change. It is true, that people often resist change when they are comfortable with lawlessness, confusion and disorder.

However, one of the things that distinguishes us from lower animals and barbarians is our ability to order and organise our neighbourhoods, communities, cities and our world. In that context, we understand where the organisers against the Parking Meters are coming from but, we remain troubled in our hearts and minds that in the 21st Century and modern society, we have a group of individuals, who appear to be bent on continuing disorder and indiscipline on our roadways.

Beyond that, the advertisement is seriously misleading and, I suspect, crafted in a way to mislead unsuspecting citizens. For example, it seems to want to suggest that Council and its partners did not consult with the public. This is false. The Mayor and City Council and Smart City Solutions met with a number of stakeholders including the Chamber of Commerce and the Private Sector Commission. Community groups, Government and non-Governmental organisations and agencies and discussed this project with them with a view to raise awareness, to have their inputs and to seek their support to go forward with this necessary initiative.

Again, I am not sure about the legitimacy, motivation or special interests of the organisers of this very strange movement; I am not certain for whom they speak and act.

Perhaps, the most significant thing about this movement is that it offers no alternative to this initiative. In fact, it appears as though its members are quite happy with disorder, confusion and indiscipline on our roadways. This is unacceptable and all decent, law-abiding Guyanese should reject this attempt to return our city to ugliness.

For generations, individuals and businesses took our collectively owned spaces in the city for granted. They utilised our roadways for parking, our reserves to extend their businesses and our thoroughfares to display their merchandise without compensating citizens.

As a result, our roadways became congested and unsafe and our environment polluted. Some of those who are guilty of indulging in this unlawful act of appropriating city spaces are the loudest against the Parking Meters. Honest and decent citizens must be in despair with the antics of those, who do not want order in the city.

The Mayor and City Council is happy to be in a position to correct these negative situations and give citizens more value in their city. Those who use the city’s resources including its spaces for parking, personal and other interests, must make a contribution to its sustainable development; this is fair and just and we, all, should embrace it. This initiative provides an opportunity for all citizens, particularly those who use our spaces to make that contribution.

Driving this new innovation is our statutory obligation to deliver to all citizens a clean, green and safe city.

I wish to note that, the Council is determined to leave a legacy of good environmental governance for the next generation. Let us together go forward to promote Georgetown to a place of excellence and glory.

Regards,

Royston King

Town Clerk

City of Georgetown