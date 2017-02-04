Giftland’s parking signs removed

WITH a delegation of “heavily armed guards and workers”, Mayor and City Council (M&CC) officials allegedly without any prior notice on Friday removed all the parking signage from the access road and Giftland Mall compound.These include diplomatic parking, car park parking signage and barriers of the mall.

A release said the signs are the property of Giftland Mall and “the fact that this was done without prior notice shows the lawlessness which the authorities had stooped to, in order to satisfy the interest of certain private individuals”.

Giftland Mall said the access road was built and paid for from its own funds with the exception of 1 1/2 of asphalt surfacing from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

According to the business, the road has not been Gazetted as being part of any Government property.

Giftland contends that the action by the M&CC is “anti-business”, pointing out that there has been ongoing discussion with City Hall on issues regarding access to the Boyer Land Development, south of the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

Owner of Boyer Land Development Project, Eddie Boyer said since the commencement of the project, he has been trying to approach the mall’s management to negotiate a way in which both parties can benefit but to no avail.

He said persons who live in the Boyer Land Development area are affected by the parking lot, given that their access to the road is hampered on a daily basis.

“The road does not belong to any individual,” Boyer said, and contended that no parking signs should be placed on the access road.