Stakeholders being engaged on Mash

Dear Editor,

IN response to Master Clayton Halley’s letter, I wish to let him know that Mashramani planning is a collaborative process and contrary to his missive dated February 1, 2017, there has been and continues to be public and stakeholder’s engagement and consultations on Mashramani plans and activities for 2017. From my experience thus far the decisions made for Mashramani are not made by Minister Nicolette Henry in isolation or unilaterally. In fact, that opinion is furthest from the reality on the ground. I have been privileged to be part of the continuous consultations/engagements that have resulted in continued adjustments to the standard Mashramani Calendar of events and plans. As the Public Relations Officer for the Department of Culture, I am categorical that it is a result of continuous engagements at the subject Minister’s level as well as the Mash Coordinator and others working so hard to make this happen that there continues to be adjustments in the public’s interest.

Regards

Mondale Smith

PRO Department of Culture