Minibus driver jailed for 56 months

…found guilty of causing road death

MAGISTRATE Judy Latchman sentenced 40-year-old Robert Grant to 56 months imprisonment for causing the death of a pedestrian in May 2016.

Grant, a mini-bus driver of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving. Prior to handing down her sentence, the Magistrate affirmed that she has to send a strong message to road users that Guyana needs to preserve its human resources.

It was the prosecution’s case that on May 23, 2016 Grant drover in a manner dangerous to the public on Garden of Eden, EBD, while driving minibus BSS 5550, causing the death of 37-year-old Andrew Simon.

When the charge was initially read to him by the said Magistrate, Grant had pleaded not guilty and was released on $1M bail.

At the conclusion of the trial yesterday, Magistrate Latchman commended the Prosecution, which was led by Vishnu Hunt, claiming that she was satisfied with the evidence presented.

Magistrate Latchman informed Grant that the court did not believe his story that the victim “stepped out of nowhere.” The Magistrate believes that the accident occurred due to Grant’s inattentiveness while driving.

The Magistrate in a stern voice said to Grant “You drove at a fast and furious rate on the day in question.” She noted that the court noticed the damages of the minibus which is consistent with him speeding.

“The court is sure that you failed to exercise care, caution, common sense, courtesy and consideration on that day. You fell below the care and caution necessary for competent driving. The court hereby finds you guilty as charged,” Magistrate Latchman said.

Simon, a 37-year-old farmer and resident of Grove Housing Scheme, EBD, was walking on the left side of the road, heading south when he was struck and killed by a minibus that was heading in the same direction.

The driver allegedly told ranks that he swerved from a vehicle and ended up colliding with the man. Simon was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.