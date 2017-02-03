M&CC clamps down on businessman …seizes materials over illegal construction

THE Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on Thursday seized construction materials, including concrete blocks and sand, belonging to Stain Masters, on the grounds that the owner was not given permission to renovate his house and parapet in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the M&CC, Debra Lewis,told the Guyana Chronicle that the owner, Anthony Noble,was recently warned not to move forward with his renovations until he acquired the requisite approval from the M&CC.

Lewis claims that the construction is illegal since sediments have blocked nearby drains. According to her, the move to seize Noble’s items is not an act of victimization but a lawful one.

The businessman will nevertheless be able to retrieve his items at a cost, once he applies to council for permission to continue the work he started. Noble, who was distraught at the time of the M&CC’s exercise, said that he received verbal approval from the M&CC to go ahead with construction.

“Earlier last year I got all the documents together and submitted my application to the M&CC…I later received a verbal approval that led to me beginning my renovation work,” Noble said, pointing out that his investment is well over $500,000.

According to the businessman, he decided to enhance the parapets, given the fact that it floods easily during heavy rainfall.