Mayor Green shuns ‘high class’ protesters against parking meters

Scores of persons took the streets today in protest against the parking meters project in Guyana.

Lined with placards opposite City Hall on Regent Street, Georgetown, the peaceful protest took a turn for the worse when City Hall brought out its own people to protest in support of the parking meters.

The peaceful protest comprised of a wide cross section of society, led by persons from the group called “Movement Against Parking Meters,” but their movement ended abruptly after one of their own was taken into custody following reports that he threatened two women who protested in favour of the parking meters. The man arrested is said to be a former councillor of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, Mayor of Georgetown, Patricia Chase-Green noted that she will not be distracted by a few “high class” persons who are against the parking meters.

“More than 50 jobs were created…50 young people are now off of the streets and because a few high class people think that they shouldn’t pay for parking meters in the street, I must put 50 families out of the streets back again? I will not do it; the council will not do it,” the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, protesting against the project was Lionel Jaikaran, who was recently elected as Deputy Mayor. He told reporters that he is against the way in which the project was implemented and hopes the situation is rectified before he takes up his seat as Deputy Mayor.

“I voted against the parking meters, not because I don’t want parking meters; we do need the meters, but it needs to be implemented in a proper way. I am not ok with the way it was implemented and I have stated it many times in council. The lack of consultation with public and private sector, also some what the transparency,” Jaikaran told reporters.

Motorists continue to shun the parking meters by refusing to parking in zones areas.

See Delano Williams photos below: