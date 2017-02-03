Mabaruma man stabbed to death

Police at Mabaruma are investigating the suspected murder of a 69 –year old man who was found with a stab wound to his neck on Wednesday.

Dead is Henry Samuels called “Archie”, a father of three of Hosororo Hill, North West District.

According to a relative, on Wednesday morning relatives grew curious about the man’s whereabouts since he was not seen during the morning hours as customary. Samuels lived alone and since the back door to the home was closed, two of his siblings decided to call out to him. After receiving no response, his brother decided to break the door and he was shocked when he found Samuels lying motionless near a blood soaked towel and bed sheet. A knife and a hat were also discovered at the scene.

A doctor from the Mabaruma hospital subsequently travelled to the community and pronounced him dead while the police cordoned off the scene and commenced their investigations.

According to relatives, Samuels did not have any grievances or issues with anyone and as such they could not understand why anyone would want to harm him. His death is seen as the first case of foul play recorded in the quiet community in decades.

Police have since arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.